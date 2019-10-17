San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Diana P. Martinez


1929 - 2019
Diana P. Martinez Obituary

Diana P. Martinez, age 90, of San Antonio, TX passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters, several nieces, nephews, and three fur-babies. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, two fur-babies, family, friends and neighbors of whom she loved with all her heart. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Porter Loring North. Pastor Albert Belton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . If you knew her, you know that she loved to help anyone and everyone when she could.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 17, 2019
