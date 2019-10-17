|
Diana P. Martinez, age 90, of San Antonio, TX passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters, several nieces, nephews, and three fur-babies. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, two fur-babies, family, friends and neighbors of whom she loved with all her heart. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Porter Loring North. Pastor Albert Belton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . If you knew her, you know that she loved to help anyone and everyone when she could.You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 17, 2019