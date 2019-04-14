|
5/13/47 - 4/6/19
Diane A. Merget of San Antonio, TX. After long and courageous battles with cancer, Diane passed away at her home with her loving sister by her side.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Earl & Beverly (Smith) Merget, Diane is survived by her sister Rebecca (Becky) and faithful companions Rowdy and Sugar. Born and raised in Brockport, NY Diane made a career as a financial pro grammer that moved her to Lafayette, LA and from there to San Antonio, TX. where she made her permanent home. At this time Becky would like to express her extreme gratitude to Dr. Gregory Guzley and his staff, along with the Hospice care team at Vitas,for all of their continued support and care through Diane's journey. Though no formal services are being held, anyone wanting to honor Diane's memory can do so by making a contribution to an animal shelter, as she was a life time dog lover, or the , in her name.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019