|
|
June 12, 1940 - March 29, 2019
Diane Ellinger Kane died from complications of COPD on 29 March 2019. Born with the soul of an artist on 12 June 1940 in Dayton, Ohio. Diane moved with her parents (David and Ruth Ellinger) and older sister (Shirley, deceased) to Washington, D.C. in 1943 where her father was assigned to the Pentagon. After the death of her father when Diane was eight, she moved with her mother and sister to San Antonio. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and subsequently attended the University of Texas. There she joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and received a B.S. Degree in elementary education in 1961. Following graduation, she moved to New York City, married, and gave birth to her
son,Tim, in 1963.
Diane moved back to San Antonio in the mid-sixties where she taught in both SAISD and NEISD, the majority of her time being spent at Garner Middle School. While still working, she attended UTSA and was awarded a Master's Degree in
Educational Psychology in 1976. Thereafter, she began working as a counselor at Lee High School, and she remained there for 21 years. It was at Lee where she
formed lifelong friendships with several other counselors who were loyal and attentive to her until the end of her life.
She was a die-hard fashionista and was an expert seamstress who created many designer pieces from advanced paper patterns. She was also a fabric artist, able to knit items of clothing that were impossibly complicated. She excelled at several types of needlework, and later in her life she began to paint. Her paintings were brightly-colored, contemporary acrylics, and while a resident at Morningside Manor, she won first-place in a city-wide competition with a lively interpretation of her cherished Papillon, Fillet. Her artistic soul was finally rewarded, saving the best for last. The painting now hangs beautifully framed in the home of one of her friends.
Diane was a prolific reader
and an engaging,
clever conversationalist.
Her devastatingly quick wit never failed to elicit a laugh. She was always ready for fun times and good food. Mostly, she enjoyed just hanging out with her friends. The loves of her life were Bobby Stewart, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Richard Gere. Diane is survived by her beloved son Timothy Ellinger Kane, daughter-in-law Ilene of Albany, New York and her niece, Julie Overbeck of
Houston.
The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside Manor for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Sharon Sheriff who along with her son, Tim, managed her end of life care. And finally, heartfelt thanks go out to all of her friends who gave generous donations for the publication of this obituary.
A celebration of Diane's life was held in April since it was her wish not to have a
funeral.
Several online shoe stores mourn her loss along with her family and friends.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019