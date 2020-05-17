Diane passed away at home surrounded by her two daughters, her son and her son-in-law on April 24, 2020 at the age of 79. In addition to her children, she is survived by her three younger siblings, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Diane lived her life in the service of others, always offering a helping hand when needed. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. She retired from Kelly Air Force Base after more than 3 decades of service. She was always very active at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, but in retirement her volunteer work took center stage. She worked tirelessly for various programs and on multiple committees, including Church under the Bridge, the Alter Guild, the United Methodist Women, Super Adults, and the Walk to Emmaus Community. She also found the Reading Buddies program particularly rewarding. Diane had a rich social life and loved spending time and playing games with her family and friends. Over the past few years, she especially enjoyed visiting with her great-grandchildren. During this difficult time, a donation in Diane's name to an area food bank would be a lovely tribute to the generous life she led. Diane was well loved and gave of herself freely. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year.