Diane Fay Pruske-Ornelas was born on February 24, 1960 she was called to be with the lord on October 14, 2020 at the age of 60. She is preceded in death by the love of her life Andy Ornelas and her parents Angelus and Annie Pruske. Survivors include her loving son, Edward Pruske, daughter, Annie Forester, son in-law Joshua Forester, grandson Colton Forester, sisters, brothers and sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing for Diane will be held October 26, 2020 at Dellcrest Funeral Home, 2023 S. W. W. White Rd. from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held October 27, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 7955 Real Rd. at 3:00 p.m. with interment to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.