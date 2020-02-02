|
|
Diane Jaramillo Juarez passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 55. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on February 7, 1964 to her father, Valdemar C. Jaramillo, and her late mother, Gloria M. Jaramillo.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria; and her beloved husband, Eloy H. Juarez, Jr.
Diane leaves cherishing memories of her father; Valdemar C. Jaramillo, his spouse and her children; her brothers, Valdemar Jaramillo Jr. (Jane) and Jesse E. Jaramillo (LeAnn); and her numerous nieces, nephews, god-children, extended family and friends who all adored her.
The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Wednesday, February 5th from 5:30 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 – with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
A Funeral Procession will depart on Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 AM from the funeral home and arrive at St. Paul Catholic Church - 350 Sutton Dr. 78228 – for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM.
Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery – 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. 78209 – will follow at 11:30 AM, Shelter #3, at the conclusion of the service.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020