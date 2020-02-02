Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
350 Sutton Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Juarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Jaramillo Juarez


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Jaramillo Juarez Obituary

Diane Jaramillo Juarez passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 55. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on February 7, 1964 to her father, Valdemar C. Jaramillo, and her late mother, Gloria M. Jaramillo.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria; and her beloved husband, Eloy H. Juarez, Jr.

Diane leaves cherishing memories of her father; Valdemar C. Jaramillo, his spouse and her children; her brothers, Valdemar Jaramillo Jr. (Jane) and Jesse E. Jaramillo (LeAnn); and her numerous nieces, nephews, god-children, extended family and friends who all adored her.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Wednesday, February 5th from 5:30 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 – with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM.

A Funeral Procession will depart on Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 AM from the funeral home and arrive at St. Paul Catholic Church - 350 Sutton Dr. 78228 – for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM.

Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery – 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. 78209 – will follow at 11:30 AM, Shelter #3, at the conclusion of the service.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -