May 20, 1958 - April 28, 2019
Diane Kay Novotny Adair passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Victoria on May 20, 1958 to Steve and Sue Hand Novotny. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1976, where she played the flute in the band and was head twirler. Diane also reigned as Miss Victoria in 1976. She earned her Associates of Art degree at Victoria College.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Robert and beloved son Asa Andrew Adair, as well as her parents, brother Steve Novotny & his wife Liz, sister Leslie Novotny Klare. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She is lovingly remembered by her friend and caregiver, Diana Thompson.
Diane loved her church community and enjoyed all things Aggie. She struggled valiantly with multiple sclerosis for 37 years.
Memorial services will be on Friday, May 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hills Church, Crownridge location.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations in her honor be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Oak Hills Church 19595 IH 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78257, Texas A&M Student Loan Fund, 505 George Bush Dr., College Station, Tx 77840.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019