SFC (Ret) USA Army Diane "Woody" M. Wuitschick passed away at the age of 68 in San Antonio, TX on October 16, 2019. She was born on December 13, 1950 in McLaughlin, SD to Joseph and Blendina Wuitschick. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her best friend Marty; siblings: Shirley, Veronica, Roger, Tom and numerous nieces and nephews; her furry babies: Baylee, Casie Kay, Louie and other loving family members and friends.
She served in the Army for 20 years and had numerous positions of responsibilities and to include serving as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Jackson, SC and Inspector General in Germany. She was a lifelong fan of the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys. Diane was a loving sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6pm-9pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218, and will be departing from funeral home at 12:00pm.
Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will full military honors.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019