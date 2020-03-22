|
Diane McKamie, age 65, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born October 29, 1954 to Nelda June and Carey Stanley Stafford in Fort Worth, Texas. On August 14, 1976, she married her life-long partner Mick McKamie. Together, they proudly raised two daughters, Misty and Allison, and one son, Zack.
Diane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. The eldest of three siblings, she was a self-starter from the get-go. As a young woman, she supported her husband through law school, serving as the primary breadwinner for the newlyweds. She fulfilled her lifelong goal of becoming a wife and mother and transitioned to head of the home but continued to support her family through successful entrepreneurial ventures.
Her family was her center, and being a wife, mother and grandmother was her greatest joy. Her love for her husband, children and grandchildren transcended everything in life. She was faithfully generous with her time and resources for them. Their consummate advocate, she was ever-present and supportive of her children in all their endeavors. For her husband, she provided the guiding hand that only a devoted wife can in life, career and family. And her grandchildren were perhaps her greatest sense of pride and she loved them endlessly from the moment they arrived. She knew no bounds when it came to her love for them, and so, they enjoy tremendous memories of their Mimi that will remain with them always.
She lived her life as a follower of Jesus Christ. This was most notably on display later in life as she endured a variety of health issues. She battled Parkinson's disease for two decades, recuperated from six back surgeries, brain surgery, countless deep-brain stimulator battery replacements and foot surgeries. She also withstood severe edema in her right arm. She beat breast cancer once, and in her second bout with the disease, gave it as much as anyone could.
Always with a smile and never complaining, she didn't allow her illness to define her. Instead, her relentless pursuit of life in the face of this adversity served as inspiration to everyone around her.
She will be remembered for many things; most keenly, her generosity, friendship, loyalty, honesty, strength, sense of humor, devotion, beauty, bravery, smile and most of all, her love. She poured herself into her family and friends, and that impact will be felt for generations. Those who were fortunate enough to experience her love are forever changed.
She was preceded in death by her father. Diane is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mick McKamie; children Misty Spears and husband Adrian, Zack McKamie and wife Laura, and Allison Yakin and husband Jose; grandchildren Savannah, Scarlett, Sadie, Maxwell and Madeleine; mother Nelda June Rogers; sister Tammy Kay Reynolds; and brother Mike Stafford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Area Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Foundation. Due to the declaration on March 16, 2020 at 2:00pm by city, county, and state officials barring gatherings larger than 50 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future.
