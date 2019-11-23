|
|
Dianne C. McKenzie passed away in San Antonio, surrounded by her loving sons and close friends.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Marjorie and Clayton Will and graduated from Kennedy High School in Bloomington, Minnesota in 1971. She felt equal passion for her Minnesota roots and her adopted city of San Antonio, where she moved in 1980 and lived for 39 years.
In San Antonio, she excelled at numerous ventures, including as a consultant for Discovery Toys and co-hosting a home improvement radio show. She gave her time and effort for Elf Louise and the Santa Rosa Children's Hospital. These reflected her passions for her home—she wore the toolbelt in the family—and for the welfare of children. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending musicals, following theatre and entertainment, learning new things, and getting outdoors.
A large number of friends and family members feel a void with her loss.
She is survived by her two sons, K.C. McKenzie of San Antonio, and David (Laura) McKenzie of Arlington, Virginia; longtime close friend Hal Goldsmith of San Antonio; former husband George McKenzie of New York; and her brothers David Will, of Moorpark, California, and Joe Will, of San José, California.
The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with remarks at 3:30 p.m., at Puente & Sons Funeral Home, 14315 Judson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233.
All are welcome.
Donations may be made in her name to Elf Louise.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 23, 2019