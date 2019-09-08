|
|
September 8, 1967 - August 31, 2019
Dianne Susan Hockey, age 51, passed away on Saturday, August 31st after a long fight for the last several years, with two different types of cancer. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Judith Hockey; her brother, Michael; and her daughter, Emily. Dianne was born in Toledo, Ohio in1967, lived in Marquette, Michigan for 13 years and in San Antonio for the last 37 years. As a teacher, Dianne truly valued learning and was herself a life-long learner. After graduating from Madison High School in 1985 she then earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees, specializing in elementary education from UTSA. She was a very dedicated and well-liked teacher, and taught in the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio for the last 26 years, at Powell, Fernandez and Behlau Elementary schools. She was selected as the elementary educator of the year at Behlau school in 2018. She positively influenced the lives of many of her students during the 26 years that she taught. Dianne dearly loved her family and was a wonderful, loving mother. Emily was the love of her life. Dianne will be truly missed, but loved forever, by her daughter, her brother, both her parents, the teachers she worked with and those who knew her. A celebration of life, for the teachers she taught with, will be held on Friday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Sausalito's Cantina on Nacogdoches Rd. Following Dianne's wishes and the wishes of the family, no other public services will take place.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019