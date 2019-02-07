|
May 27, 1915 - February 4, 2019
Dicksie Winifred Blumberg was born on May 27, 1915 and went to be with the lord on February 4, 2019. She was born in Del Rio, Texas to parents Dick and Winifred McConnell. She was affectionately referred to by many as "Del Rio Dicksie!"
She settled in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Brackenridge High School. She was an active member of Travis Park United Methodist Church, where she met her husband Armin Walter Blumberg whom she married on August 7, 1939.
The couple raised three children together and were married until his death on August 31, 1975.
She worked at the Methodist Building and the Post Office in historic La Villita until the age of 88. She served as a communion steward at Travis Park United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Harlequin Theatre. She was also an active participant in many Volks marches throughout Texas. Dicksie loved people and her lord and savior Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Dick McConnell Jr. and Alberta Bosch, husband, children Armin Blumberg Jr. and Sue Farrell (Charles). She is survived by daughter Linda Haynes (John) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, February 8th from 5-9 pm and the Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 9th at 1 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2019