|
|
Diego E. Dilley died on November 7, 2019 as a result of an accidental drug overdose. At the tender young age of 20, Diego fought like a warrior to beat this disease that is plaguing our society in record numbers. This disease does not deserve the stigma or shame that its victims and their families often feel. To all parents: pay attention to your children and if you suspect drug use, work tirelessly with them even if life becomes turbulent. Do not quit! Diego was incredibly loving, caring, respectful, jovial with a smile that was infectious. Diego was packed full of enormous potential, but God did not want his child to suffer this indiscriminate disease. Diego will forever live in our hearts. He is survived by his father, David Dilley; step mother, Grecia and siblings, Darla, Eduardo and Davyan. Diego is also survived by his mother, Marla Trevino. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019