Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Diego Edmund Dilley


1999 - 2019
Diego Edmund Dilley Obituary

Diego E. Dilley died on November 7, 2019 as a result of an accidental drug overdose. At the tender young age of 20, Diego fought like a warrior to beat this disease that is plaguing our society in record numbers. This disease does not deserve the stigma or shame that its victims and their families often feel. To all parents: pay attention to your children and if you suspect drug use, work tirelessly with them even if life becomes turbulent. Do not quit! Diego was incredibly loving, caring, respectful, jovial with a smile that was infectious. Diego was packed full of enormous potential, but God did not want his child to suffer this indiscriminate disease. Diego will forever live in our hearts. He is survived by his father, David Dilley; step mother, Grecia and siblings, Darla, Eduardo and Davyan. Diego is also survived by his mother, Marla Trevino. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019
