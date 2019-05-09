December 27, 1932 - May 7, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Dieu Russell Crowley, Jr., age 86, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Affectionately known as "Rusty" he was born to wonderful parents, Dieu Russell Crowley, Sr. and Bertha Wilson Crowley in Dallas, TX. Rusty was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School, Class of 1950; Texas A&M, Class of 1954; was a veteran of the US Air Force and a trained Jet Fighter Pilot in the National Guard, serving as 1st LT. He met and married the love of his life June Crowley and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together they proudly owned and operated Casa Verde Farms for over 40 years. He was a member of the German Club, Order of the Alamo and Blue Birds-United Methodist Hospital. Rusty's volunteer activities included the SAMM Ministries, a Student Mentor at SAISD, a Respite Center volunteer, and a long serving member of Central Christian Church.



Rusty is survived by his beloved wife, June Crowley; daughter: Mandy Rohmiller and husband, Ron; their children: J.R. and Mary Rohmiller, Emily Romeu; great-grandchildren: Zach and Lucy Rohmiller; daughter: Catherine Kuit-Crowley and husband, Johan; their children: Arno and Simone Kuit; son: "Zeke" Dieu Crowley, III and wife, Suzy and their children: Ellie, Max and Zinnia Crowley.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Porter Loring on McCullough.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019

11:00 AM

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH 720 N. MAIN



Rev. Dr. Michael Passmore officiating. Those who desire may make contributions to Central Christian Church, Respite Center or Friends of Hospice.



