Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dillon Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dillon Rene Trevino


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dillon Rene Trevino Obituary
March 12, 1998 - June 15, 2019
Dillon "Dill" Rene Treviño was joined with the Lord on June 15, 2019, at the age of 21. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on March 12, 1998. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Marie Treviño; and grandmother, Irene Gracia. Dillon was a big-hearted, happy and outgoing guy. His passion in life was tumbling, so he very much enjoyed being a tumbling coach. He is loved and will be missed by his brothers, Michael Lee, Brandon Lee and Mark Anthony; nieces and nephews, Micaylah, Mason and Hailey; cousins, Lex, Melody, Lance and Logan; aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.