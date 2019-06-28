|
|
March 12, 1998 - June 15, 2019
Dillon "Dill" Rene Treviño was joined with the Lord on June 15, 2019, at the age of 21. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on March 12, 1998. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Marie Treviño; and grandmother, Irene Gracia. Dillon was a big-hearted, happy and outgoing guy. His passion in life was tumbling, so he very much enjoyed being a tumbling coach. He is loved and will be missed by his brothers, Michael Lee, Brandon Lee and Mark Anthony; nieces and nephews, Micaylah, Mason and Hailey; cousins, Lex, Melody, Lance and Logan; aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on June 28, 2019