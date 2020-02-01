|
|
Dinorah Flores Hakala was called on by our Lord too soon. She died unexpectedly on January 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Dinorah was born March 12, 1965 in Monterrey, Mexico. Her family then moved to San Antonio when Dinorah was only 7 years old.
She is survived by her parents Tomas and Modesta Flores, spouse of over 25 years Jay Hakala, children Sarah Elisabeth, Mary Lauren, Jayden Devin, and siblings Lillie (Jim) Hernandez, Cristina (Efrain) Menchaca, Carlos (Luz) Flores, Mirtala Flores and Julio Flores, along with her nieces, Leslie, Bianca (Mat), Jacquelyn, Marissa, nephews Thomas (Amanda), Matthew, Stephen, Efrain III (Stephanie), Carlitos and numerous extended family and friends.
Dinorah was loved by all who knew her and she had a beautiful soul and a kind heart. She had a love for life, family, and her work.
Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, riding her bike, enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and she loved to dance and listen to music. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
We will be celebrating her life on February 5, 2020 at 4 pm at Magnolia Halle 10319 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, Tx 78240.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 1, 2020