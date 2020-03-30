Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
DIONISIA FERNANDEZ
Mrs. Dionisia G. Fernandez age 89 of San Antonio, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She retired as a first grade teacher with SAISD and was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church since 1965. Dionisia (Janice) was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse G. Fernandez and her sister, Ernestine Rued. She is survived by her children, Carlos (Susan) Fernandez, Ruben Fernandez, and Laura (Wayne) Kotzur; grandchildren, Jennifer (James), Stephen, Leslie (Joseph), and Christina (Noe); great grandchildren, Alexandra, Natalie, Carly, Mackenzie, Dakota, and Georgia; niece, Shirley Slayton.

Rosary, Funeral Mass, and Interment services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to the Fernandez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 30, 2020
