Dixie Lee Clark, 81, died on Thursday September 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on July 6, 1938. Yet, grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and considered herself a Cornhusker through and through. Dixie was a 6'1" Viking Warrior Queen descended from the famous Viking King Harald of Demark. She loved her Viking heritage and made her first Viking sojourn at a young age from Nebraska to the far off land of Alaska where she met her beloved Alton Flowers Clark. It was love at first sight. Dixie and Al never parted from that day. They were promptly married and traveled the world over from the far-east to Europe to finally settling in San Antonio, Texas where she taught private school at the San Antonio Academy for many years. Dixie befriended and taught the children of many famous San Antonians to include; Tommy Lee Jones (who kidded with her regarding their same middle name), Tanji Patton, Debra Knapp, and many Spurs players and well-known San Antonio moguls as well. Dixie had the pleasure of meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger once and promptly told him she was taller than him! She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Dixie was an unstoppable force, never gave up on anything, and lived a long and glorious life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alton F. Clark and daughter Julie Lynn Clark. She will be missed by her brother Roger Harrelson, her son David Alton Clark, son Steven Glenn Clark, granddaughter Kristin Joan Avallone-Clark, great grandson Isaac Tyler-Alton Clark, and many loving relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Grave side services will be on October 11th, 2019, from 10:45 to 11:15 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #5. 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. SA, TX 78209. A luncheon reception for attendees will be held at the Paloma Blanco Café from 11:30 to 1:30 PM to celebrate her life. 5800 Broadway, SA, TX 78209.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019