Dolores R. Arispe, age 86, of Universal City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Dolores was born October 12, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to Victor and Maria (Garcia) Ricondo. Dolores Arispe was employed at Motorola in Seguin and while there would walk in the company's yearly campaign for the March of Dimes, an organization she was passionate about: she retired after 20 years of service.

The church was her heart and she was involved with many of the church's ministries such as ACTS, Oncology Quilting Group, Divine Mercy Group and as a Eucharistic Minister just to name a few. She was a powerful prayer warrior and a woman after God's own heart. She loved much and was loved by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson Gabriel Arispe; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Humberto G. Arispe; daughter Rita Arispe; sons Humberto Arispe Jr. (Abby), Roberto Arispe (Barbara), Gilbert Arispe (Dawn); grandchildren Bobby Arispe (Kim), Angie Collazo (Hector), Jessica and Jacob Arispe, Nathan and Nicholas Arispe; great grandchildren Hector III and Derek Collazo; sisters Cruzita Arispe (Lino) of Dallas, Texas and Olivia Martinez of San Antonio, Texas. Also 3 adopted daughters and part time caretakers, Suzanne Deptuch, Irene Martinez and Elizabeth Reyes.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 until 9:00 P.M. with the Divine Mercy recited at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1065 Live Oak Road in Schertz, Texas.

There will be a private burial following the Mass.

The Rosary will be live streamed on Facebook.