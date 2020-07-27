1/1
DOLORES ARISPE
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores R. Arispe, age 86, of Universal City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Dolores was born October 12, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to Victor and Maria (Garcia) Ricondo. Dolores Arispe was employed at Motorola in Seguin and while there would walk in the company's yearly campaign for the March of Dimes, an organization she was passionate about: she retired after 20 years of service.

The church was her heart and she was involved with many of the church's ministries such as ACTS, Oncology Quilting Group, Divine Mercy Group and as a Eucharistic Minister just to name a few. She was a powerful prayer warrior and a woman after God's own heart. She loved much and was loved by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson Gabriel Arispe; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Humberto G. Arispe; daughter Rita Arispe; sons Humberto Arispe Jr. (Abby), Roberto Arispe (Barbara), Gilbert Arispe (Dawn); grandchildren Bobby Arispe (Kim), Angie Collazo (Hector), Jessica and Jacob Arispe, Nathan and Nicholas Arispe; great grandchildren Hector III and Derek Collazo; sisters Cruzita Arispe (Lino) of Dallas, Texas and Olivia Martinez of San Antonio, Texas. Also 3 adopted daughters and part time caretakers, Suzanne Deptuch, Irene Martinez and Elizabeth Reyes.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 until 9:00 P.M. with the Divine Mercy recited at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1065 Live Oak Road in Schertz, Texas.

There will be a private burial following the Mass.

The Rosary will be live streamed on Facebook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
2106587037
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved