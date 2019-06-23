October 9, 1933 - May 30, 2019

Dolores Ann (Vittes) Hardin left us unexpectedly on May 30, 2019, as a result of injuries from a fall. A young-minded and feisty 85 years old, Dee's passing will be deeply felt by her brother, Louis Vittes (Oklahoma City, OK), niece and grand- nephews, Lynda, Lucas, and Scott Knoepfle (Vacaville, CA), niece and nephew, Iris and Al Meyer (Rosenberg, TX), and many dear friends.



Dee was born October 9, 1933, in Dover, DE, where she and Louis grew up with very modest means at The Elizabeth W. Murphey School for children. She often reminisced about her penurious childhood, including fried "wigglers" (chicken tails) - a delicacy she and Louis eagerly awaited from the chicken factory down the road from where their mother lived in shotgun alley.



Dee met the love of her life, Colonel Nelson "Bud" Hardin, while working at Dover AFB. They fell madly in love and were married September 17, 1966. She often said she was the luckiest person alive - a self-admitted ordinary-looking petite girl who landed an exceptionally tall, dark, and handsome Air Force pilot. Together they were dubbed "BUDEE," which also adorned their golf cart vanity plate.



After traveling across country, they settled in San Antonio, a place they called their forever home. Dee and Pudgy (her Pug) were a package deal coming into the marriage. After Pudgy, Dee convinced Bud to get another Pug they named Prissy. These were two of the most loved (and spoiled) Pugs in all of Texas.



Dee had many hobbies, including golf, reading, and sewing. She was an avid gardener, able to keep many a plant alive long past its prime. She cross-stitched until her fingers were so crooked she was forced to give it up, but not after making thousands of Christmas decorations, many which still adorn her family and friends' Christmas trees each year.



Her love of games and puzzles, both the jigsaw and intellectual type, kept Dee's mind sharp. She faithfully solved the daily Jumble every morning. Canasta, Mah-jongg, and Hand and Foot were a few of her favorite card games, though she secretly thought the best part was the bowls of assorted candy.



As an ex-POW in WWII and proud of his military service, Bud and Dee championed veteran-related causes. After Bud's passing in 2008, Dee became a devoted volunteer at the Fisher House at Brooke Army Medical Center.



Dee is lovingly reunited with her husband, best friend, golf partner, and travel buddy, Bud Hardin. She will be interred beside him at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, June 28th at 2:30 PM. If you wish to remember Dee Hardin, please consider making a charitable contribution in her memory to The Elizabeth W. Murphey School, the San Antonio Humane Society, or Fisher House.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary