Dolores Mae Arnold, 88, entered into Heaven on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born to Carl & Anna Smith on October 31, 1931 in Dalmeny, Sask., Canada. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Tommy R. Arnold, Jr. & sister Marlis Felber. She is survived by her children Heather McCoy & husband Mike, Lisa James, Tommy Arnold III & Carl Arnold & wife Terry. Dolores was also blessed with her grandchildren Gunnar, Bailey, Sabine, Haydn, Mary, Elizabeth, Sam, Tommy, Seth and Melissa. Dolores will be dearly missed by her family & friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date.