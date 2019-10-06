|
Dolores Mary Escamilla (nèe Mical), age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded in her final hours by her family.
Dolores lived a full, generous, and loving life, and positively impacted the lives of all who knew her. She was born and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, one of five children in a close-knit Polish-American household and maintained friendships from those days throughout her life. Upon graduating from high school, she obtained a degree as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary of Nazareth School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, where she made life-long friends, and met her future husband, Dr. Hector Antonio Escamilla, then a young medical resident. Following their marriage, Dolores and Hector lived in Chicago, Mexico, Dallas, Cleveland, back in Chicago, and finally in San Antonio, Texas, where she lived for the balance of her life.
She worked as a pediatric nurse at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, and then focused on raising a family.
She was a proud mother to her five children, but also later found time to study and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Incarnate Word University, where she graduated cum laude. In her work career, she provided nursing care for children at University Hospital of San Antonio and also worked for the City of San Antonio.
Dolores then changed direction and found her true professional love, caring for the elderly. She served proudly as the director of nursing for St. Francis Nursing Home in San Antonio.
There, she enjoyed working with Polish Franciscan nuns to provide compassionate and excellent medical care for many residents over the years.
After St. Francis, she worked for over 10 years for the Texas Department of Health as a Medicare/Medicaid record analyst and then as a nursing home inspector, travelling across the state from El Paso to Central, South and East Texas. After retiring from the state, Dolores returned to work at St. Francis Nursing Home until she went on full retirement.
Dolores had a generous heart, and welcomed family and friends into her home, including many of her children's friends.
She also welcomed into her home a refugee, from Poland, Stanley Fulara, during the times of martial law, who she took in and treated as if he was another son. She loved playing tennis, traveling the world, and even travelled on nursing interchange programs to places including China and the USSR, during the years of the cold war. She loved music, from Polish polkas and Elvis Presley in her youth, to conjunto, country and mariachi music once she moved to Texas, where she would often attend concerts by Lyle Lovett, Flaco Jimenez, Willie Nelson, her children's musical groups and others.
She also loved languages and was fluent in Spanish and Polish (the latter was her first tongue), and conversant in others.
After her retirement, she volunteered for many years as a CASA advocate to help abused and neglected children get placed into safe and loving homes. Her faith was central to her life, as she routinely attended services at Our Lady of Grace Church and Blessed Sacrament Church. She loved animals throughout her life, and in her last years, enjoyed her time with her two canine companions – Frida and Lacey. Her spirit, humor and vitality will be missed by all who knew her.
Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Escamilla, her parents Francis and Anna Mical, and her brothers Chester Mical and Eugene Mical. Dolores is survived by five children: Dr. Michael Escamilla, of San Antonio, Texas, Dr. David Escamilla (and Ann Meredith), of Austin, Texas, Paul Escamilla, of San Antonio, Texas, John (and Evelyn) Escamilla, of Austin, Texas, and Laura (and Mike) Fouratt, of Flower Mound, Texas; four grandchildren – Olivia (13), Ava (12), Liliana (11) and Caitlin (10); siblings Carol (and Greg) Rollberg of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Stanley (and Ludi) Mical, of Chicago, Illinois, and former spouse Dr. Hector Antonio Escamilla.
Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m., on October 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.
ROSARY
MONDAY
OCTOBER 7TH, 2019
6:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE 

MASS
TUESDAY
OCTOBER 8TH, 2019
10:30 AM
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E. SUMMIT AVE
Fr. Martin Leopold will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA) 1956 S. WW White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222.
