March 29, 1939 - May 10, 2019
Dolores R. Morales, age 80, of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, from Dementia. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on March 29, 1939.
Dolores was a housewife and dedicated herself to her family.
Her life was a blessing to all who knew her. We want to thank Olga Coronado, home health provider; Embrace Hospice and Dr. Danner/ Wellmed, for the excellent care given to our mother. Dolores is reunited in heaven with her parents, Lazara C Rodriguez & Ignacio Rodriguez; husband, Armando Morales Jr.; brother, Johnnie Rodriguez; and sisters, Josie Hernandez and Maria Hernandez.
Dolores is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Oralia Frees, Armando Morales III (Elizabeth) and Rolando Morales; son-in-law, Bill Frees; grandchildren, Billy Frees, Rolando Morales Jr, Fernando Morales, Angela Alcantara and Erica Diaz (James); great-grandchild, Damian Morales; a host of family and friends; and fur grandbabies, Ender, Bella, Betsy, Juicy and Precious. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5 pm to 9 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 930 am Monday, May 20, 2019, for a 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2019