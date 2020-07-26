1/1
DOLORES S. RODRIGUEZ
1930 - 2020
Dolores Solis Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 89. She was born in Glen Flora, Texas on September 16, 1930 to her parents, the late Francisco and Dominga Solis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael S. Ozuniga; her four sisters; and her five brothers.

Dolores is leaves her memory to her two daughters, Hope Alexander and Mary Alice Ozuniga; her son, Rudy Ozuniga; her special nephew, Bill Rivera; her 12 grandchildren; her 21 great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 25 people in the building at a time. Face coverings will be required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Monday, July 27 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass and Interment at will be an intimate family gathering. The staff at Trevino Funeral Home appreciate your understand during this time.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUL
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
