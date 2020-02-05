|
|
Dolores T. Resendez passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, 1932 to her parents, the late Gilbert and Dorothy Trevino. Dolores was known by her family and friends for her passion for scratch-off games and bingo.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Dolores leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 69 years, C.G. Resendez; her children, Patricia Martinez (Nick), Peggy Vega (Pete), Ronnie Resendez (Liz), and John Resendez (Cynthia); her 9 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored her.
The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Friday, February 7th at St. John Berchmans Church – 1147 Cupples Rd. 78226 – beginning at 10 AM.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM, and a Funeral Procession will depart at the conclusion of the service and arrive at San Fernando Cemetery II – 749 Castroville Rd. 78237 – for burial.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020