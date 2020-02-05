Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Berchmans Church
1147 Cupples Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Berchmans Church
1147 Cupples Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Resendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. Resendez


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores T. Resendez Obituary

Dolores T. Resendez passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, 1932 to her parents, the late Gilbert and Dorothy Trevino. Dolores was known by her family and friends for her passion for scratch-off games and bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Dolores leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 69 years, C.G. Resendez; her children, Patricia Martinez (Nick), Peggy Vega (Pete), Ronnie Resendez (Liz), and John Resendez (Cynthia); her 9 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored her.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Friday, February 7th at St. John Berchmans Church – 1147 Cupples Rd. 78226 – beginning at 10 AM.

The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM, and a Funeral Procession will depart at the conclusion of the service and arrive at San Fernando Cemetery II – 749 Castroville Rd. 78237 – for burial.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -