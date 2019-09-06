|
August 25, 2019
Born to Eternal Life Aug. 25, 2019, age 87, at St. Francis Convent, Saint Francis, Wis. Baptized Margaret Mary, she was born in Baltimore, along with her fraternal twin sister, Catherine. In 1954 she entered the Franciscan Sisters of Baltimore and professed perpetual vows in 1959. The congregation merged with the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi in 2001.
For the first 24 years of her ministry, she was in elementary education in parish schools in Daphne, Alabama; Norfolk, Richmond and Danville, Virginia; Harlem and Yonkers, New York; and Baltimore. Sr. Dolores taught first and second grades and also religion classes for kindergarten through fourth grade.
In 1984 she experienced a call to evangelization and ministry among the poor and began ministering to Hispanics at St. Patrick's in Baltimore.
She then provided pastoral care at St. Joseph Hospital, also in Baltimore, for eight years. From there, she spent the next 11 years offering a pastoral presence at Our Lady of Guadelupe parish in San Antonio, Texas (1999-2010). In 2011 she returned to St. Patrick's in Baltimore as a volunteer doing outreach to the Hispanics until her move to Milwaukee in May 2019.
Sister Dolores had a gentle presence, strong faith and a deep love for the Blessed Mother. In her later years, her ministry among the Hispanics led to a beautiful relationship with Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 65 years; and twin sister, Catherine Long. Funeral services were held at St. Francis Convent (3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) on September 4.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 6, 2019