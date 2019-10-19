Home

Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Dominga Elena Cortez


1927 - 2019
Dominga Elena Cortez Obituary

Dominga Cortez, born August 4, 1927, embraced God on October 7, 2019 at age 92.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul T. Cortez; parents Pedro and Gabina Rodriguez. Dominga enjoyed gardening, sewing, and serving in her community and church. She is remembered for her devotion to her faith and family. Dominga will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children: Julia Rodriguez Gallegos, Juan Francisco Rodriguez Zamora and wife Martha, Carmen Cantu and husband Mario Sr., Elizabeth Serrato and husband Jesus; brother Juan Rodriguez Zamora; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home.

The Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 19, 2019
