MAY 8, 2019
Our beloved brother, husband, and uncle was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 8, 2019. Jesse was born on January 2, 1958, he was 61 years old. He was a devoted Catholic Christian man. A loyal servant of God, his faith in the Lord was felt in his beautiful prayer room in his home. Jesse was the store manager at Solo Serve and Texas Thrift Store, each for 20 years. His employees, employers, and his customers will miss him dearly. Jesse was a generous kind man, who had a very funny sense of humor. He was loved by everyone who knew him. His loving wife Gloria was the love of his life and Jesse was hers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Concha A. Dominguez; father, Daniel Dominguez, Sr.; brother, Frank Monroe; and his cousin, Andy Arismendez. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Dominguez; sisters, Josie Carmona, Janie Vega (David), Micaela Tijerina (Robert); brothers, Norman Monroe, Ralph Monroe (Janie), Daniel Dominguez, Jr. (Rowena); numerous nieces, nephews and his 4 furry babies.
Visitation will begin on Monday, May 13, at 6:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 14, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019