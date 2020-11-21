Dominique Orta was greeted in heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the young age of 18. She was born April 10, 2002 in San Antonio, TX to Phillip and Annette Orta. She is reunited in heaven with her grandmother Juanita Narvaez. She is loved and will be deeply missed by her parents; sisters Renee Palacios, Desiree Orta, Brianna Orta, Serenity Orta; maternal grandfather Juan Narvaez; paternal grandparents Phillip Orta Sr., and Leticia Orta; nephews Richard Palacios, Rodrigo Palacios, Jaethan Jaimes; as well as extended family members. While Dominique's passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, we will cherish all the memories that we had on a daily basis. She was an absolutely amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt and best friend. Heaven has gained our most beloved blessing. Until we meet again, we love you endlessly.

Services:

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.