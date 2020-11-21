1/1
DOMINIQUE ORTA
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOMINIQUE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dominique Orta was greeted in heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the young age of 18. She was born April 10, 2002 in San Antonio, TX to Phillip and Annette Orta. She is reunited in heaven with her grandmother Juanita Narvaez. She is loved and will be deeply missed by her parents; sisters Renee Palacios, Desiree Orta, Brianna Orta, Serenity Orta; maternal grandfather Juan Narvaez; paternal grandparents Phillip Orta Sr., and Leticia Orta; nephews Richard Palacios, Rodrigo Palacios, Jaethan Jaimes; as well as extended family members. While Dominique's passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, we will cherish all the memories that we had on a daily basis. She was an absolutely amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt and best friend. Heaven has gained our most beloved blessing. Until we meet again, we love you endlessly.

Services:

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Service
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
08:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
09:00 AM
St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved