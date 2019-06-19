|
October 19, 1994 - June 15, 2019
Dominque Belin Hernandez, born on October 19, 1994, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 24. She is reunited in Heaven with her uncle, Christopher Paul Varela and cousin, Richard Garcia. Dominique is loved and will be greatly missed by her son, Oliver Grey Carrizales; parents, Valerie Isabel & Edward C. Molina, Jr.; brother, Edward Christian Molina III; maternal grand- parents, Belin Morales & Robert Morales; paternal grandparents; Irma Tremillo, Edward Molina & Maria del Carmen Molina; aunts and uncles, Monica, Robert and Thomas Hernandez, Jessica B. Garcia, Chelsa Kate and Mitchelle Lynn Puente, Jenny, Valerie and Claudia Molina, Benjamin and Jessica Tremillo as well as numerous cousins, other loving family and friends. She was beautiful, full of life and filled with love. She will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3pm unitl 9pm with a Rosary to be Recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:15am for a 10:00am Mass at St. Henry Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019