September 18, 1960 - July 18, 2019
Sergeant First Class Don Begley, U.S. Army (Retired), departed this life peacefully in his home on 18 July, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Donald and Arlene Begley on 18 September, 1960. He was an Eagle Scout, recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, and served his country proudly and honorably for 20 years. He was an amazingly loving and devoted husband, father, Opa, son, brother, uncle, soldier, and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Don was preceded in death by his mother Arlene and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 38 years Dagmar, his son Dominic and his wife Paige Begley, his daughter Denise Begley, his grandchildren Hailey, Payton, Jameson and Colton, his father Donald Begley, his sisters Donna, Deborah, and Patricia and his brothers Michael and Keith.
A graveside service for SFC Begley will be celebrated on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 9:15 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Committal Shelter 2, with full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 A.M. at Oblate Missions Grotto located at 5712 Blanco Rd, San Antonio TX 78216.
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019