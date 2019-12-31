|
|
A caring husband, father, son, brother. A dedicated educator. An art enthusiast. A lover of contemporary and classical literature. An ardent sport spectator and participant in tennis, golf and basketball teams. A life- long loyal Cowboys' and Spurs' fan. A world traveler. An impassioned Beatles fan.
Sadly, Don passed away on December 19, 2019 due to an unexpected illness. He was born on November 16, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas to Jack and Grace Burkarth.
Don graduated magna cum laude from The University of Texas and The University of Texas at San Antonio.
In 1975, Don began his teaching career in San Antonio. He was employed at Edgewood ISD and for over 25 years at Harlendale ISD.
Don preceded in death by his parents as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Brenna Galle with husband Chris and their beautiful daughters, Clara Grace and Emilia Mae; siblings, Rebecca Ayars (Al Ayars), Barbara Burkarth-Lee (Lewis Lee) and Dan Burkarth; Aunt Kathyrn, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX, from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Sunday, January, 5 2020.
His family and friends will deeply miss his adventurous spirit and "enjoy the moment" energy.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019