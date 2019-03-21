|
APRIL 12,1938 - February 10, 2019
Don E. Kirkpatrick lost his sixteen month long battle with metastasized lung cancer on February 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving life partner, Vivian M. Kraft; son, Connor Kirkpatrick (Jenna) and grandchildren
Macie Dawn Ater, Emery Grace Kirkpatrick, and Caden Anders Kirkpatrick. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank his caregiver throughout his fight for life, Ana Solis. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to The or The Master Leadership Program of San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019