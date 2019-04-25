Home

August 3, 1962 - April 19, 2019
Don Flint Newbury passed to eternal life Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 56. Flint was born in San Antonio, Texas August 3, 1962, to Don and Norma Newbury.
Flint loved spending his time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father Don Newbury, Grandparents, George and Tillie Eisenhauer and Grand parents, Fred and Elizabeth Newbury.

Flint is survived by his loving wife Zoila of twenty-five years who served as his faithful caregiver for the last six and a half years; his mother Norma Newbury, sister Dusti Newbury, and step-son Jordan Espinoza. He also leaves behind several close hunting friends, as well as many Judson classmates and co-workers. Special thanks to daily caregiver Yolanda Cisneros.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Memory of Don Flint Newbury to Friends of Flint, Humane Society of San Antonio or Beyond the Chair. org via their websites.
A Memorial Service is set for Friday, April 26, 2019, at Schertz Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. A reception for friends and family will be held at the Norma Newbury home immediately following the service (information provided at the service).
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019
