July 13, 1931 - September 21, 2019
With his family by his side, Don Griffin, Sr. died on September 21, 2019. He was a life long South Texas resident: born in Sabinal on July 13, 1931, married to the love of his life from Pleasanton and living in Pearsall from 1955 until his death. For sixty one plus years Don was married to Virginia Shearrer Griffin and they had one son - Don Griffin, Jr. He was a proud Aggie, graduating from Texas A&M in 1952 and routinely the "oldest Aggie" at the Frio County Aggie Muster until cancer prevented his attendance. He was the long time Texaco distributor for Frio County delivering fuel and oil to the farmers and ranchers of his generation.
Don's greatest joy was family and friends to whom he was unquestioning in his loyalty and support. In partnership with his son, he was active in breeding, raising and racing quarter horses in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Louisiana. He enjoyed golf at small town golf courses around Pearsall and was an above average tennis player into his 40's. Don also loved being out in the countryside of South Texas hunting with his family.
His legacy is the love and respect of numerous family and friends who will dearly miss him. Informed of Don's death, Jimmy Eller of Granada Farms expressed the sentiment many of us felt about "dad": "it was an honor to know him". His death represents the closing of a generation for many South Texas natives: a child of the depression, young teenager during World War II and young business man during the drought of the 1950s.
He experienced and persevered through it all with a strong work ethic and unwavering sense of right and wrong. His word was his bond and many business deals were confirmed by a handshake alone.
Don is survived by his wife Virginia; son Don Jr., daughter-in-law, Dana and his "favorite" grandson, Don Chase Griffin who reside in Houston. He is also survived by sister Shirley McBroom of Cedar Hill, Texas.
His greatest joy later in life was spending time with Chase on the golf course, at the racetrack or hunting in the countryside.
Don's family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the numerous friends, family and caretakers who provided love and support during his illness.
Graveside services will be held at the Shearrer family cemetery between Poteet and Pleasanton on Wednesday, September 25th at 10:00 am to be followed by a 2:00 pm reception at the Pearsall Baptist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019