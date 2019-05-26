|
OCTOBER 9, 1930 - MAY 24, 2019
Don Heartsill Culwell age 88 of St. Hedwig passed away comfortably at home with family members surrounding him on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born October 9, 1930 to James and Jenny Culwell in Optima, Oklahoma. He was awarded a Master's Degree in Counseling from St. Mary's University. He was employed throughout his career with the Texas State Employment Commission. He was the Founder and President of Reclamation, Inc. and was Co-Founder of National Alliance on Mental Illness - NAMI in San Antonio as well as a long term member of the San Antonio Clubhouse. One of his favorite sayings was "I'm a proud former mental patient." And he wanted to add in his obituary "Now more former than ever!" He is survived by his 3 children, Kathryn David-Cornell, Lawrence Wayne Culwell and his wife, Kim and Beth Hemmen and her husband, Bruce; numerous grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the San Antonio Clubhouse, 6851 Citizens Parkway #100, San Antonio, Texas 78229 ~ www.saclubhouse.org.
