Don Scott, 87, of San Antonio passed away October 15, 2020. He was born in Pampa, Texas. A textbook sales rep for 20 years, he then taught special education at Laurel Ridge Hospital before retiring. He and wife of 29 years, Sallie, were active in Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Survived by wife Sallie, daughter Karen, son Stewart (Ted), stepdaughters Deanna Dunham, Holly (Mark) Trice and grandchildren Grace, Foster, Ethan, and Faith Trice and Sterling Wasser. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church organ fund (ahumc.org). Full obituary: porterloring.com. Arrangements with