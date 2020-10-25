1/
DON SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Don Scott, 87, of San Antonio passed away October 15, 2020. He was born in Pampa, Texas. A textbook sales rep for 20 years, he then taught special education at Laurel Ridge Hospital before retiring. He and wife of 29 years, Sallie, were active in Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Survived by wife Sallie, daughter Karen, son Stewart (Ted), stepdaughters Deanna Dunham, Holly (Mark) Trice and grandchildren Grace, Foster, Ethan, and Faith Trice and Sterling Wasser. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church organ fund (ahumc.org). Full obituary: porterloring.com. Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved