Chano's Story

Chano's journey began August 3, 1953 in San Antonio, TX. His parents, Manuel Arce Aceves and Petra Weston raised him along with his three brothers and sister in the Westside. Chano later became well-known and respected in this part of town. He was peacefully called home on July 31st, 2020.

Chano attended Escobar Junior High School and later earned his High School Equivalency in 2002. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1971. Chano began his family in 1971-1977 and again in 1981. He embraced his father's trade skills and became a phenomenal Carpenter. No job was too big for him! He enjoyed working, listening to music, dancing and for those who knew him well, he LOVED his beer! Chano lived his life creating memories.

Chano was a father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.

He will be remembered by his children as a headstrong, silly (Necio), resilient, flirt (Chiflado), bossy, strong and proud father. EL CHANO DE SAN ANTO!

He will be remembered by his siblings as an intelligent, generous, caring, courageous and artistic brother.

MI HERMANO!

He will be remembered by his grandchildren as brave, giving, determined, single-minded and tireless grandpa. His grandson, Red, will remember him as THE TERMINATOR!

He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as a fearless, good-hearted, presumptuous, thoughtful, dedicated and strong-willed protector. ACEVES!

He will be remembered as a giving and well-respected friend. He kept his good name by protecting his reputation. CHANO!

Everyone have a beer for Chano today. CHEERS!

We will miss you and always LOVE YOU.

Happy Birthday, Chano!