Donald A. Zaike, age 89, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University and entered the Air Force, serving as a pilot. Don saw combat in the Vietnam War and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses among other decorations. He was a member of the Order of the Daedalians, a fraternity of military aviators. After active duty, Don continued his work with the Air Force as a civilian producer/director of television programming for training. This led to an association with Tops in Blue, the Air Force entertainment company that performed worldwide, including the halftime show at Super Bowl XIX. Upon Don's retirement, he was awarded the Air Force Civilian Career Medal. Don was a devoted member of Congregation Agudas Achim and served in many "behind the scenes" roles to support the synagogue. Wherever his Air Force travels led, Don was an active member of the local congregation, or a lay leader of the military Jewish community. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joanne. Don is survived by his daughters, Carol, Rebecca, Susan, Julie, and Amy, and their families. Their ability to be individually successful, support each other, and continue the closeness of the Zaike family was a source of pride to Don. The family extends a special thanks to Erika Fernandez, his caregiver and friend, for her support. GRAVESIDE SERVICEWEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 20193:00 P.M.AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS1727 AUSTIN HWY
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim or a .
