Donald B. Harrell, age 90, peacefully passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born October 7th, 1929 to Joe and Edyth Harrell in Dallas, Texas. In 1954, following his graduation from Texas A&M University and two years of military service, Don moved to San Antonio, Texas. In 1959, Don married the love of his life, Betsy Fenstermaker, with whom he spent 58 memorable and exciting years. He was introduced to the commercial real estate business by his father-in-law and mentor C. W. Fenstermaker. In 1963, he founded his own commercial real estate firm known as D. B. Harrell Company. Don remained active in real estate for the rest of his life. Additionally, Don served on the boards of various church, civic, bank and professional organizations. The period he spent rebuilding the San Antonio Academy in the 1980's was one of the most gratifying of all his endeavors. Don was devoted Christian and a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church as well.
Don was preceded in death by his brother Hudson Harrell, his parents Joe and Edyth Harrell, and his wife Betsy.
Don is survived by his son, William and loving daughter-in-law, Alice; two grandsons, Jack and Tyler; close family friends, Jackie, John, and Kristen Meyer; and long-time loyal friends Rick and Marilyn Weidman, and Lisa Molina
The Harrell family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Margaret Mann-Zeballos, and the devoted team of caregivers: Jill Dunnavant, Willa Jackson, Adam Katz, Lidia Chagoya, Bertha Gonzalez, and Star Reyes.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, or The Children's Shelter at 2939 W. Woodlawn.
