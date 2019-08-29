|
February 9, 1933 - August 25, 2019
Donald Bert Braune, 86, of Boerne, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Boerne. Committal at the Aggie Field of Honor at College Station Memorial Cemetery will be at a date yet to be scheduled.
Donald Braune was born February 9, 1933 in Rogers, Texas to Otto and Charlie Mae Braune. He lived in Rogers and Fort Hood before moving to Mexia, where he completed high school. He served in the USAF in the 1950s, stationed in French Morocco fueling airplanes around the clock during the Korean War. He ended his military career at the newly formed Strategic Air Command in Omaha. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1957, and his love for the Aggies was a lifelong passion. He had a successful career as a CPA in the oil and gas industry, rising to Executive Vice President of Panhandle Producing Company in San Antonio.
Don was an avid golfer and an original member of Fair Oaks Ranch Country Club. His life was devoted to service. He served on the Boerne Independent School District School Board from 1980-83, serving as President his final year. After retirement, he also lived in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and College Station, Texas, where he made many friends. In College Station he was involved in fire department auxiliary training and helped develop plans for the Aggie Field of Honor at College Station Memorial Cemetery where he will be interred overlooking his beloved Kyle Field. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, recently earning his 60 year pin. A lifelong Methodist, he faithfully attended and served in many capacities. He was a Certified Lay Minister, and through the years was often called to preach and serve at underserved locations. He preached services at Discovery Village at Dominion and Morningside Ministries at Menger Springs until his death, ensuring that everyone had an opportunity to hear the gospel.
Don married the love of his life, Patsy, on December 16, 1961. He was steadfastly devoted to Patsy throughout their 57 year marriage. He was a proud and loving father, and an amazing Grampy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He rarely missed an important event in his children or grandchildren's lives, and was the first to cheer their accomplishments and encourage them along the way.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; his son, David Braune (Sue); his daughter Amy Landis (Greg); his grandchildren, Melanie, Daniel, and Kendall Braune and Reese, Hunter, and Wyatt Landis; his sister Charlott Benefield, and many other beloved family members.
Memorials may be made to FUMC Boerne to establish a new fund for Senior Outreach to honor Don's memory.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019