Donald Clay Koraska, age 85 of Canyon Lake, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Brook Army Medical Center.
He was loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.
Don was born on August 21, 1934 in Alto, TX to Alexander (AA) and Emma B. Koraska. He served in the United States Airforce for 26 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. Don was married to Mary Ann for 49 years. They raised two daughters, Debra and Kimberly. Don loved the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and cruisin' on his motorcycles. Spending time with his family was always at the top of his list. Talking in his garage was what he was known for best.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Alexander (A.A.), his mother, Emma B., his wife, Mary Ann, and his brother, John Terry. He is survived by his two daughters, Debra and Kimberly, his grandchildren Kirstin and husband Jason, Jake and husband Chance, Jorge and Dylan; 8 great grandchildren; nephew John Keith and wife Melanie.Services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:45 AM.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019