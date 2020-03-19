|
|
Donald Clyde Thuma, 78, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on March 12, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.
Don was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 24, 1941. He graduated from Edison High School. In Don's younger years he was a lover of all things outdoors; an avid hunter, camping, cruising on his motorcycle and could shoot a mean game of pool. Throughout his life he remained loyal to his favorite professional teams; the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Don retired from the Texas Highway Department after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, his grandson and his beautiful great-granddaughter.
Don is survived by three daughters Leeann Thuma, Janette Sims, Nanette Winstanley; his grandson Craig Halsell and wife Madeleine and one great-granddaughter Alice, his brother Ronald Thuma; and the rest of his family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Geraldine Thuma, daughter Leslie Jo Wilson and nephew Lance Thuma.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM on March 21, 2020 at Lux Funeral Home – 1254 N. Business IH 35, New Braunfels, Texas. www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2020