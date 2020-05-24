LTC Donald D. Starnes, US Army (retired) age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. His celebration of life will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North. He will be interred with his wife in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. The viewing is Tuesday, May 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Porter Loring North. Donald was born March 11, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to Mary and Homer Starnes. On November 25, 1960 he married Patsy in San Antonio, Texas. She became a military wife and took over as head of household while Donald was deployed, serving his country in Vietnam. Over the course of his 20+ year military career he received numerous commendations including Bronze and Silver Stars as well as a Purple Heart. Upon retirement he became involved with the Alzafar Shriners in San Antonio. Donald is preceded in death by his devotedwife of 59 years Patricia "Patsy" Starnes. He is survived by sons David Deleon of Galveston, TX, Robert Deleon of Dallas TX; James Starnes and wife Gloria Starnes of San Antonio, TX; daughters Donna Starnes, San Antonio, TX, Lisa Gregg and husband Kevin Gregg Sr., San Antonio, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements with