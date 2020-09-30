Donald David Stinson entered eternal rest with the Lord on September 25, 2020, after 97 glorious years on this earth.

He was born on January 28, 1923 in McAlester, OK and was the youngest of three children of Maude and Sam D. Stinson. He spent his early years growing up in the Sterling Hotel in Amarillo, TX, where his parents ran the hotel. In 1932, his father opened an ice cream shop and served hand cranked vanilla and chocolate homemade ice cream. The business was a great success and was named The Double Dip. As it enlarged and expanded, it became an iconic go-to destination in Amarillo for many, many years. Donald worked in his daddy's business making the ice-cream, and serving amazing hamburgers and French fries, or washing dishes or mopping. It kept him out of trouble most of the time.

When World War II called, he joined the US Army Air Corps, October 6, 1942. He became a pilot in the 7th Combat Cargo Squadron and flew in the Pacific Theater. They would drop parachute troops, haul cargo, jeeps, troops, tow gliders, and much more. Biak, a small island off the coast of New Guinea was the first permanent base of the squadron. One of the things he was most proud of was flying a C-46 plane to pick up 22 recovered POW nurses from the Japanese in the Philippines and transfer them to safety. He had many war stories to share and his family enjoyed hearing of his daring courage. He arrived back home January 1946 and left the service as a Major in rank.

After the war he worked in the family business, then opened his own restaurant. He met the love of his life, Opal Hollingsworth, and married her March 22, 1947. They had two children, David and Kim, and stayed in Amarillo until moving to Odessa in 1964. He became the Director of Cafeterias for Ector County Independent School District. In 1968, he accepted the Director of School Food Services for San Antonio Independent School District. In San Antonio, he was in charge of 103 schools. Most were using old and outdated equipment, so he modernized the school kitchens and had the food service workers trained. The schools went from a completely al a carte serving to a Type A lunch. He oversaw the expansion of the free lunch program and the implementation of the breakfast program. He proudly asserted that children need good food in order to think and learn. His entire life he cared for others. He retired from SAISD in 1990 after 40 years in public school service.

His greatest accomplishments include being the best father and role model a son and daughter could ever have. He was a generous and loving father. His big smiles, laughter, and charming wit made him a blessing to be near. His faith in God was truly humbling. He prayed for over 50 people by name daily. If you knew him, he was probably praying for you. He was a life Deacon of Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio and was greatly loved by his church family as well.

Donald was a blessing and inspiration to all who encountered him. He was funny and delightfully shared his wit and wisdom with others. In his final years, he was blessed to have a number of caregivers who provided extraordinary care, and the family wishes to thank those sweet, dear people who touched his life. His joy for life was profound. Frequently he repeated his favorite quote, "The best is yet to be!" That goal was finalized for Donald as he stepped into Heaven.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Maude and Sam D. Stinson; his siblings, Gloria Craig and John Stinson; and his beloved wife of over 65 years, Opal Hollingsworth Stinson. He is survived by his son, David Sterling Stinson and his wife Christi; and daughter Kimberly S. Barker and her husband Matt; grandchildren Heather Moore and husband Chris, Jonathan Stinson and wife Jennifer, Matthew Barker and wife Amanda, and Cody Barker and wife Julie; great grandchildren Madeline and Max Moore, Jeffrey Stinson, and Travis and Tyler Barker.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 3, 2020

4:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Memorial contributions to Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio or the charity of choice will be gratefully appreciated.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with