A SHINING STAR from "The Greatest Generation".
Donald Elton "Don" White was born in Abilene, Tx May 5, 1924 to Elton C. and Elspieth C. White. Don passed away April 19, 2020 at Brookedale Skilled Nursing in Kerrville, Tx. Don was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to many with a wonderful and sharp sense of humor right up to the end.
Don grew up in Winters, Tx. His mother died when he was a young boy and he and his brother Glenn were then raised by their grandparents. While growing up, Don helped his grandfather run his dry goods store in Winters. After graduating from Winters High School, he was drafted into the US Army in 1943. He was transferred to Cadet School and graduated in February of 1944 as a 2nd Lt. in the US Army Air Corp and then trained as a Bombardier on the B-17 Flying Fortress.
It was during this training that he met his future wife, Bobbie Jean Sweat in Tampa, Florida. Don flew 35 missions for the 15th Air Force out of Italy in the European Theater of WWII. On one mission over Austria, his plane was shot down/ MIA on Dec. 11, 1944, but Allied Russian troops picked up he and his B-17 crew and they were able to return to Italy after a 2wk adventure to finish their necessary missions. Don left the service in June 1945 as a 1st Lt. WWII combat veteran.
After the war, Don and Bobbie married on July 20, 1946 in Tampa, Fl. They resided in San Antonio, Tx. They had three sons while Don traveled as an electric utility equipment salesman for 40yrs. Don retired in January 1988 from Temple, Inc. and immediately began a new, long "career" as a volunteer in Escort with the Blue Bird Auxiliary at the Methodist Hospital. Don put in many, many volunteer hours with the "Blue Birds" and finally re-retired in 2017 at the age of 93!
Don White was a member of Woodlawn/ University United Methodist Church from 1945 until his death. A member of the Masons, Scottish Rite and Alzafar Shrine, a mediator with Bexar County Mediation Center and Blue Bird Auxiliary Methodist Hospital.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, wife Bobbie (2011), brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Gladys White, sister-in-law, Billie M. Sweat, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
Don is survived by his sons, Don, Jr (Orbra), Plantersville, Tx; Robert Dennis (Mae), Yukon, Ok; James M. (Susie), Fredericksburg, Tx; sister Patricia Smith, Stockton, Ca; Niece and nephew, Glenna Heavin and Gregg White, grandchildren, Casie White Givens, William W. White, Mollie White Schimmelphennig, Jay White, Jessica Rourke and nine great-grandchildren.
Services for immediate family will be April 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park and a memorial for Don will be announced at a later date.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Glenn H. Seale, Blake Williams, Bobby Craft, Juston Givens, Will White and Jay White.
In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, or a .