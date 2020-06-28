DONALD EUGENE SPECK
1928 - 2020
Donald Eugene Speck joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA to Thomas Speck and Gladys Kamp. He was a WWII Army veteran. After the war, he started his civil service at Olmstead AFB, then moved to Kelly AFB. After 34 years of service, he worked for Oakdell Pharmacy for 30 years.

Don will be remembered for his striking blue eyes, drivers cap and his love of woodworking, working on cars and houses.

Don was preceded in death by his brothers; Douglas, Darwin, and Dailen Speck. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teodora M. Speck; sister, Marie Long; sons, Robert Radocha, Dennis Radocha (Bobbie); daughters, Steph'El Newman (Mike), Denise Ankele (Daniel); grandchildren; Stacy Haulman (Randy), Daniel Radocha; Barbara Rosin (Kirk), Sarah Radocha; Stephanie and David Newman; Matthew, Alexandria and Grace Ankele and 11 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with an evening service at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
JUN
28
Service
07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
