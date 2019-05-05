|
October 25, 1957 - April 22, 2019
Donald G. Parra was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was joined with the Lord on April 22, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on October 25, 1957. He was retired from historic Kelly Air Force Base. An outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as a good competitive game of darts, pool and bowling. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Parra; mother, Emma G. Parra; brother, Louis F. Parra; and grandson, Christopher J. Parra. He is loved and will be missed by his children, Christina Parra (Richard Hernandez), Monica Parra and Kenneth Parra; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; siblings, Michael Parra (Katherine), Gilbert Parra and Gregory Parra; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019