Donald Gregory Young Sr. was born on April 11, 1947 in Queens, New York. He passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 73.
Don was a graduate of North Carolina A&T with a degree in Economics. He received an appointment for graduate study in Economics in the institute for Research on Human Resources at Penn State University. He studied Organization Development at West Georgia University and completed a yearlong Executive Development Program at MIT.
Don became an international human resources executive, educator, career consultant and ministry leader. He had extensive international experience having worked on five of the seven continents and completed an expatriate assignment in Brussels. Don has been a speaker at several national professional organizations, colleges and universities in both the US and Europe.
Don was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. He was part of the following ministries: Strategic Planning Team, Brotherhood Men's Ministry, Rights of Passage Youth teacher, and ad hoc member assistance with resume writing and job search techniques.
Don leaves behind his children, Kim, Erick, Donald Jr., Cheryl, John, and Alicia; grandchildren: Chanele, Anthony (Patrice), Donovan, Darius and his loving girlfriend Bettina.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020