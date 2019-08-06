Home

Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 476-0115
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
View Map
Donald Hartman Sr.


1942 - 2019
Donald Hartman Sr. Obituary
March 19, 1942 - August 1, 2019
Donald Jewel Hartman Sr.
was born on March 19, 1942
and died on August 1, 2019 in
the presence of his wife,
Yolanda. He was preceded in
death by his son, Donald Jr.,
daughter, Kimberly, parents,
Iva Ruth and Robert H., Step
m o t h e r , N o r a , B r o t h e r , Johnny. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle, step
daughters, Theresa and
partner William, Leticia and
husband Sherman, step son,
David and partner Bernadette,
brothers, Dalton and wife,
J e a n , a n d J a m e s , 1 4
grandchildren and 10+ great
g r a n d c h i l d r e n .
He w a s member Patterson Masonic Lodge #1177 and he drove for Mobil Oil and Kerrville Bus Lines. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral Chapel.
Mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, TX with the burial to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019
